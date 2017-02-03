730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Kinsmen Aquatic Center in Dauphin officially unveils New Waterslide this Saturday!

Attend the Grand Opening Celebration of the new Kinsmen Aquatic Center Water Slide in Dauphin at the Parkland Rec Complex this Saturday,starting at 1pm. Followed by a free public swim from 1:30 to 4:30pm. Free cake for all those in attendance, also hot dogs and drinks available for purchase. The…

Feb 3rd, 2017

Province Gives Green Light To New Emergency Room

Dauphin's hospital is getting a new emergency room, with the province today announcing a construction contract has been awarded.

Feb 3rd, 2017

730 CKDM "Love Notes" Contest Starts on Monday February 6th!

Be the 7th caller when you hear your cue to call. We’ll play you a quick montage of 6 clips from popular love songs. Guess all 6 song titles, and you’re entered to win a lovely Deluxe Spa stay for two at Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw,…

Feb 1st, 2017