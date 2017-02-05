730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Winnipeggers Show Solidarity Towards Inclusiveness

Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered at The Forks to walk around the Human Rights Museum in support of diversity and inclusion.

Feb 5th, 2017

This week on 730 CKDM's "no fences" we'll feature the debut album from BC trio Lion Bear Fox

"no fences" Sunday, February 5, 2017 *** Blue Rodeo - Rabbit's Foot* Greg Trooper - Floating Becky Moonen - Good* Paul Burch - Lovesick Blues Boy Audrey Auld - Mezera - He's a Good Dog The Volebeats - I Had to Tell You Rhonda Vincent - You Can Take it…

Feb 4th, 2017

730 CKDM "Love Notes" Contest Starts on Monday February 6th!

Be the 7th caller when you hear your cue to call. We’ll play you a quick montage of 6 clips from popular love songs. Guess all 6 song titles, and you’re entered to win a lovely Deluxe Spa stay for two at Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw,…

Feb 1st, 2017

Sunday Sports Schedule

Check out what's happening in sports today!

Jan 30th, 2017