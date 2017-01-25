730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

The Watson Art Centre has announced their concert series for this year! The WAC will start off with a Comedy show featuring "The UNusual Suspects". Comics Clayton T. Stewart, Nelson Mayer and Eric Hazlehurst. That show is February 24th and is an 18+ show (due to content). Tickets are $20.…
Colder temperatures are in the forecast, however frozen ice around the Parkland could still be quite unstable.
Ruff’s Furniture and Appliances in Dauphin invites you to tthe Dauphin Kings Home Game on Saturday January 28, for Ukrainian Night! Enjoy the opening ceremonies with a traditional Ukrainian Welcome, participate in the Kielbasa Toss, super Ukie Alex Devries will have Ukrainian Trivia, also enjoy Ukrainian Bands and singing, great…
The ball is rolling for a Citizens on Patrol group in Dauphin.
If a Dauphin King's player scores a "Double Double > 2 goals, and 2 assists, at the Dauphin King's Home game this Friday Night, our next contestant will win a $1150 Cash Prize! They also receive a $10 Tim's Gift Card. If you would like to play this contest, enter…