730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Early Bird Ticket Sale for Canada's National Ukrainian Festival Will End Soon!

Early Bird Weekend Passes for Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival are on Sale at the Festival Office in Dauphin, for only $80! But only Until January 31st! Get your weekend passes from the festival office in Dauphin in person, or call 622-4600. Day passes and camping passes will also be available.…

More Community
Jan 21st, 2017

Roof of Skating Rink Collapses Under Snow

Kelwood is without an indoor skating rink after the building's roof collapsed over the weekend.

More News
Jan 21st, 2017

Leininger Hatty, Holtby Shutout Powers Kings to 6-0 Win

More Sports
Jan 20th, 2017

Win Tickets to see Dierks Bentley Live in Winnipeg!

Listen for any song from Dierks Bentley all weekend long, between 6am and 5pm, when you hear one, be the 7th caller and you will qualify for a chance at winning a pair of tickets to see Dierks live in Winnipeg on Wednesday February 1st! Al Gaines will announce the…

More Contests
Jan 20th, 2017

Potential Tax on Health Benefits Could Be Coming

A looming taxation of health and dental benefits could be a possibility for Canadian employees.

More News
Jan 20th, 2017