730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered at The Forks to walk around the Human Rights Museum in support of diversity and inclusion.
"no fences" Sunday, February 5, 2017 *** Blue Rodeo - Rabbit's Foot* Greg Trooper - Floating Becky Moonen - Good* Paul Burch - Lovesick Blues Boy Audrey Auld - Mezera - He's a Good Dog The Volebeats - I Had to Tell You Rhonda Vincent - You Can Take it…
Be the 7th caller when you hear your cue to call. We’ll play you a quick montage of 6 clips from popular love songs. Guess all 6 song titles, and you’re entered to win a lovely Deluxe Spa stay for two at Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw,…
Check out what's happening in sports today!