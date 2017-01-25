730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Rangers Fall 5-2 to Yellowhead Despite Strong First

Jan 25th, 2017

The Watson Art Centre has some very exciting news!

The Watson Art Centre has announced their concert series for this year! The WAC will start off with a Comedy show featuring "The UNusual Suspects". Comics Clayton T. Stewart, Nelson Mayer and Eric Hazlehurst. That show is February 24th and is an 18+ show (due to content). Tickets are $20.…

Jan 25th, 2017

Crisis Averted On The Vermillion River

Colder temperatures are in the forecast, however frozen ice around the Parkland could still be quite unstable.

Jan 25th, 2017

Ukrainian Night at the Dauphin Kings Home Game this Saturday!

Ruff’s Furniture and Appliances in Dauphin invites you to tthe Dauphin Kings Home Game on Saturday January 28, for Ukrainian Night! Enjoy the opening ceremonies with a traditional Ukrainian Welcome, participate in the Kielbasa Toss, super Ukie Alex Devries will have Ukrainian Trivia, also enjoy Ukrainian Bands and singing, great…

Jan 25th, 2017

Dauphin Residents Show Interest for Citizens On Patrol Program

The ball is rolling for a Citizens on Patrol group in Dauphin.

Jan 25th, 2017

"Double Double Contest Jackpot now up to $1150!"

If a Dauphin King's player scores a "Double Double > 2 goals, and 2 assists, at the Dauphin King's Home game this Friday Night, our next contestant will win a $1150 Cash Prize! They also receive a $10 Tim's Gift Card. If you would like to play this contest, enter…

Jan 24th, 2017