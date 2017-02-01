730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

730 CKDM "Love Notes" Contest Starts on Monday February 6th!

Be the 7th caller when you hear your cue to call. We’ll play you a quick montage of 6 clips from popular love songs. Guess all 6 song titles, and you’re entered to win a lovely Deluxe Spa stay for two at Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw,…

More Contests
Feb 1st, 2017

Manitoba Recognizes Its First Annual RCMP Day

The RCMP formed in 1920 on this day -- an amalgamation of the North-West Mounted Police and the Dominion Police of Eastern Canada.

More News
Feb 1st, 2017

Kings Next 5 on the Road, Starts Tonight in Wayway

More Sports
Feb 1st, 2017

February RRRolls In

Tim Hortons is celebrating Canada's 150th birthday by bringing back a fan-favourite.

More News
Feb 1st, 2017

Congratulations to our winners in the Dierks Bentley Ticket Giveaway! Tonight is the night!!!

Congratulations to our winners in the Dierks Bentley Ticket giveaway! Each of these lucky people and a guest are on their way to see Dierks Bentley live in Winnipeg TODAY! Marlin Murray from Dauphin, Taylor Yakielashek from Dauphin, Rose Dewitt from Gilbert Plains, and Barb McMechan from Winnipegosis!

More Contests
Jan 23rd, 2017