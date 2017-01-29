730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Bratsva Ukrainian Dance Studio proudly presents their 6th Annual Dinner & Dance at the 8th Avenue Hall in Dauphin, on Saturday February 18th! Cocktails at 5:30, dinner at 6:30, with performance to follow! The evening will also feature a fun and lively dance, with the Crawdaddy’s! Tickets are only $40…
Sunday afternoon, from 12 pm until 3 pm, the Parkland Wedding Show will be in Dauphin.
WEEK OF JANUARY 30, 2016 730 CKDM TOP TWENTY MUSIC DIRECTOR: BRUCE LEPERRE The Parkland's Best Music ... 730 CKDM TW LW WO TITLE/ARTIST/LABEL WEEKS @ #1 1 2 12 A Guy With A Girl – Blake Shelton (Warner Bros./WMN) 1 2 1 15 Dirty Laundry – Carrie Underwood (19/Arista…
Check out what's happening in sports today!