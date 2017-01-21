730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Early Bird Weekend Passes for Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival are on Sale at the Festival Office in Dauphin, for only $80! But only Until January 31st! Get your weekend passes from the festival office in Dauphin in person, or call 622-4600. Day passes and camping passes will also be available.…
Kelwood is without an indoor skating rink after the building's roof collapsed over the weekend.
Listen for any song from Dierks Bentley all weekend long, between 6am and 5pm, when you hear one, be the 7th caller and you will qualify for a chance at winning a pair of tickets to see Dierks live in Winnipeg on Wednesday February 1st! Al Gaines will announce the…
A looming taxation of health and dental benefits could be a possibility for Canadian employees.