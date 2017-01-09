730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

Arden Man Killed in Collision with Train

A collision between a pickup truck and a train has killed a 68-year-old man from Arden, Manitoba.

Jan 9th, 2017

Grandview's Kayla Luky to host CD Release Party and Concert in Dauphin!

Enjoy a CD Release Party for local singer songwriter Kayla Luky on Saturday, January 21 at the Watson Art Center in Dauphin, starting at 7pm. Joining Kayla will be Marc Clement, Melissa Stefaniw, and Ian Macintosh. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for students, tickets available from the WAC…

Jan 9th, 2017

Dauphin Teams Baker and Fisher Earn Viterra Berths

Jan 9th, 2017

The WAC presents An Old Fire Hall Session January 27th

The Watson Art Centre (The WAC) presents the first of a series of local music showcases called "The Old Fire Hall Sessions". The first show is January 27th at 7 pm and will feature Marc Clement, Melisa Stefaniw & Patti Goodine. Tickets are available from the WAC, Dauphin Music &…

Dec 22nd, 2016