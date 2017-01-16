730 CKDM - The Parklands Best

"Suspicious Death" in Swan River

The death of an elderly man in Swan River is being investigated by police.

More News
Jan 16th, 2017

Keaton Leininger 3, Portage Terriers 1

More Sports
Jan 16th, 2017

Grandview's Kayla Luky hosting a CD Release Party and Concert in Dauphin!

Enjoy a CD Release Party for local singer songwriter Kayla Luky on Saturday, January 21 at the Watson Art Center in Dauphin, starting at 7pm. Joining Kayla will be Marc Clement, Melissa Stefaniw, and Ian Macintosh. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for students, tickets available from the WAC…

More Community
Jan 15th, 2017

The WAC presents An Old Fire Hall Session January 27th

The Watson Art Centre (The WAC) presents the first of a series of local music showcases called "The Old Fire Hall Sessions". The first show is January 27th at 7 pm and will feature Marc Clement, Melisa Stefaniw & Patti Goodine. Tickets are available from the WAC, Dauphin Music &…

More Music
Dec 22nd, 2016